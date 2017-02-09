You know nothing (about your career), Jon Snow

Career management Source

Jon Snow looked surprised when he got killed, right? Most employees are surprised that their career does not match their expectations (or, to an extreme, when they get fired). It is for lack of seeing things as they are rather than how they wish they were.

If you have not seen Game of Thrones do not worry, you probably can follow (though I would advise you to read the book – that is if you are naturally patient with best seller writers who prefer shooting TV series rather than finish writing their books).

You surely deserve better

The large majority of employees think that they deserve better. Better salary, better job, better boss, better working conditions. They feel that their career management has been poorly handled by… By whom exactly?

I have met many colleagues during my career who seriously thought that they had the capabilities to replace the CEO of the Company (I am sure that you know the like). Given that one of these companies was Nestlé it says a lot.

My point is that often, if not always, the perception that employees have of their own worth is (slightly) over-evaluated compare to what the market thinks.

How good are you?

I am sorry to disappoint you, dear reader, but you probably are as good as what you are currently getting. If you were much better, you probably would not be asking the question.

Is it entirely true? Not exactly, but not far. There definitely are factors that intervene in the progression of employees but in terms of career management the “market” does a pretty good job at putting people where they deserve to be.

What can you do?

Let me be polite. If you want to optimise your potential and be serious in career management the first thing you need to do is a reality check. Stop dreaming about what could (and will probably not) happen and move your cursor from passive career management (what you are doing now, nothing or very little) to active career management.

Go out, check the market, and, more important, let the market check you and give feedback. There are many ways of doing so and the good news is that we are never sheltered from success.

Courage

There is one truth in career management, though: you cannot optimise it without being ready to take decisions. There are little chances that you will progress well in your career without a bit of arm-wrestling and courageous decisions. Think twice and make sure that you are up to the game.

If you want to negotiate a better job (or better conditions) with your employer using the leverage of an alternative elsewhere you must be ready to leave. If you are serious about progressing you need to be ready to adjust your personal life accordingly.

Jon Snow was very dedicated to the big picture. He knew what was important to the realm. He forgot that not everybody had the same perspective. That got him killed.

Make sure that you see the employment word as it is before taking decisions. Your career is important to you, it may not be as important to all stakeholders…

