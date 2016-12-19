Disruptive consulting: food microconsulting

Olivier Goudineau, smiling founder - 12/12/2016

Today coaching, mentoring, and advising is mostly reserved for a few well-off CEOs and MDs. Mr. Goudineau hopes to change that.

Consulting for all

Mr. Goudineau created food microconsulting to advise food professionals, who do not have access to traditional consulting due to the high costs involved.

He helps people develop their business (business owners) or develop themselves (employees). He uses his extensive experience in the food industry to accompany his clients on a specific subject. It can be as wide as the complete review of their business (owners) or very specific like reviewing the quality of a presentation.

It is like having an independent experienced MD at your disposal for any question relative to your work.

An affordable solution

Traditional consulting is focused on complex studies and is, by the hours spent in them, expensive. Traditional consultants often have a theoretical approach.

Mr. Goudineau’s unique combination of experience, professionalism, and good solid judgment leads to a more tailored application of consultancy. He exchanges with his clients by email, WhatsApp, Skype to keep it as flexible and fast as possible. And his hourly costs are not inflated by admin and other add-ons.

The “Uber” analogy

When one develops something completely new it is not easy to explain. Once Mr. Goudineau told a friend that in fact, his business was a bit like Uber: simple, fast, and affordable.

Uber is simple: you want a taxi you click and get a taxi. With food microconsulting you have a question, you click and get help.

Uber is fast: you rarely wait more than a few minutes. With food microconsulting, you can start the same day that you initiate the contact.

Uber is affordable: best on the market. Mr. Goudineau has the best value for money offer on the market today.

His friend found this analogy with Uber very clear, so it remained.

Fees are set up by the client

Here again, food microconsulting is different. Mr. Goudineau works with clients all over the world. Having an hourly rate would be impossible.

Mr. Goudineau asks his clients to decide, in all fairness, what the help they will get is worth to them. They propose a price and it becomes the consultation fee. It is simple and fair to everyone.

The consultancy then respects the limits of available funds. Mr. Goudineau is very experienced in concentrating the effort (and consequently the cost) where it matters i.e. the core issue(s).

Efficiency over theory

Mr.Goudineau’s model is to provide pragmatic and “actionable” help to his clients. He knows the food industry inside out having worked there for 28 years in 11 different countries and developed a talent for analysis and appropriate methodology in fixing problems.

Mr Goudineau considers himself as an “outside expert with objectivity”. He is convinced that food microconsulting is the way forward because it is very efficient. He invites all food professionals to try.